AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 562,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

