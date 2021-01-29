AMO Coin (AMO) Price Down 8.4% This Week

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $152,580.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.