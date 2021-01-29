Amon Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Amon has a market cap of $2.72 million and $4,690.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

