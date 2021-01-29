AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $780,877.29 and approximately $14,960.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048105 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122337 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065271 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258336 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00063797 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033573 BTC.
About AmonD
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
AmonD Coin Trading
AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.