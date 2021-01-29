Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 1,325,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,720,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPY. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $149,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,874 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.