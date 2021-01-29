Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. 1,325,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,720,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPY. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.
In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $149,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,419,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,874 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.
About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.