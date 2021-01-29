Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $138.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.