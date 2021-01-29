Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post sales of $232.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $241.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $926.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $927.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $953.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $40.62 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

