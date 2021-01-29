Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.18 Million

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post sales of $154.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.20 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $146.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $606.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $607.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $657.77 million, with estimates ranging from $648.07 million to $665.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.02. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 49.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

