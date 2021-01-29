Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce sales of $329.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.59 million to $344.80 million. Cubic reported sales of $328.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.77 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $68.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cubic by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cubic by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.