Analysts Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report sales of $227.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $272.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $155.30 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $176.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

