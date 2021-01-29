Analysts Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Sealed Air also posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $43.45 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

