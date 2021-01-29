Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report $21.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.01 million. Xencor posted sales of $3.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 503.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.97 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,413,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268,595 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 261.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 17.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

