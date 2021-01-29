Analysts Issue Forecasts for 3M’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

MMM stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.56. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in 3M by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.