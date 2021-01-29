Analysts Issue Forecasts for Matador Resources’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

NYSE MTDR opened at $16.29 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,062 shares of company stock valued at $130,832. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 12.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 147.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

