Analysts Offer Predictions for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 42,607 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $265,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.