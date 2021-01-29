Analysts Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the network technology company will earn $6.87 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFIV. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $200.94. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,515. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

