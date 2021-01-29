Analysts Offer Predictions for FireEye, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FireEye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21).

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

FireEye stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,750. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,873 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.