Analysts Offer Predictions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

MKTX stock opened at $536.55 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.