Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI):

1/27/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $25.00.

1/26/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/25/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/13/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/7/2021 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

12/9/2020 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,883,493.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $708,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $553,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,566,760 shares of company stock worth $29,574,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $7,239,000. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 369,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

