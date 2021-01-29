Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wingstop (WING)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING):

1/21/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

1/19/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

12/11/2020 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $153.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.10, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $159,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

