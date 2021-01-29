Analysts Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

EW traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. 13,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,867. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 80,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

