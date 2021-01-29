Analysts Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

FFWM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,798. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

