Analysts Set Expectations for Renasant Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,162 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 241,645 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

