Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 29th (AGNC, APH, BNKXF, DEO, FQVTF, GATX, GNRC, GOLD, MTUAY, NEAPF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 29th:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment reported strong fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings beating estimates, tangible book value sequentially improving 5% and leverage levels declining. Notably, Fed purchase support, stable interest rates and a steepening yield curve are tailwinds for agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). Hence, the company’s significant exposure to Agency MBS will likely provide attractive returns. Its shares have fallen narrower than its industry in the past year. Yet, with mortgage rates falling to historically-low levels, prepayment speeds have increased, exposing the company to reinvestment risk. Also, focus on risk and liquidity management, limits prospects of robust returns. Also, a higher hedging coverage ratio is typicaly detrimental for book value amid a low-interest rate environment, as in present times.”

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $133.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amphenol’s fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected higher sales in the mobile devices, automotive and industrial end-markets. Both earnings and revenues increased on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol reported record operating and free cash flow in the quarter. The company’s diversified business model lowers volatility of individual end-markets and geographies. Moreover, acquisitions helped the company strengthen its product offerings and expand customer base. The MTS acquisition is expected to contribute $350 million in revenues and roughly 10 cents per share in earnings in the first year of completion. These tailwinds to the top line are a boon in the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, significant competition in almost all areas of operation remains a headwind.”

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)

had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about GATX's efforts to reward its shareholders despite the prevalent coronavirus-led turbulence.In January 2020, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4.3% to 48 cents per share. Additionally, we are optimistic about GATX's recent buyout of the world’s fourth-largest tank container lessor company — Trifleet Leasing Holding. Through the purchase, GATX has strengthened its railcar leasing operations. Additionally, we are bullish on the sale of its struggling American Steamship segment to Rand Logistics in May 2020. However, business volumes despite the recent improvements are still below the year-ago levels. Notably, the company's bottom line declined in fourth-quarter 2020 due to lower profitability in the Rail North America segment and below-par performance in the Portfolio Management unit.”

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $266.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Generac has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. Variations in the energy landscape, aging power infrastructure and deployment of superfast 5G technology are likely to spur secular growth opportunities. Its diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a broad global customer base. Its products are well suited to bolster its transition from a business model dealing in traditional fossil fuel to clean environmental-friendly natural gas, thus unlocking new business opportunities. However, it faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research & development expenses hurt its margins. Moreover, soft demand from commercial and industrial consumers due to the COVID-19 turmoil erode Generac’s growth potential.”

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barrick has extensive regional presence across many of the world’s most prolific gold districts. The company is expected to gain from progress of its key growth projects that are expected to contribute to its production. Barrick’s debt-reduction actions are also expected to lower interest expenses. It also has a strong liquidity position and generates healthy cash flows. Moreover, its merger with Randgold and joint venture with Newmont provide additional upside. Higher gold prices are also likely to support margins. Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions are supporting gold prices. Also, it has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Barrick faces headwinds from higher expected costs. Expected fall in gold demand due to coronavirus is also a worry. Stretched valuation is another concern.”

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $72.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended fourth quarter of 2020 on a bright note with both its earnings and revenues surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Thanks to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, the company continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. However, due to continued air travel restrictions, operating results of its Aerospace businesses are being significantly impacted. The company has been witnessing significant pre-tax charges on account of the COVID-19 impacts, which might hurt its earnings. Near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses risk for this stock. The company has underperformed its industry in the past six months.”

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is being hurt by COVID-19-induced travel bans. Also, weaker-than-expected revenues from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment have been impacting the company’s performance. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and improving Experiences & Dining segment remain positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remain a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is also a concern. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are a risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

