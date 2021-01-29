Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 29th (AGYS, AIOSF, AIRG, ALPMY, AMIGY, ASML, ASOMY, AVVIY, BAFYY, BCNAF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 29th:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encompass Health’s earnings of 93 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1% and grew 9.4% year over year, primarily on higher revenues and lower costs. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The top line has been consistently rising since 2010, driven by better revenues from its inpatient rehabilitation. Though the metric suffered in the earlier part of the year due to COVID-19, the situation is improving now. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business to streamline operations. It actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase its market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. However, elevated costs due to labor supply shortage can weigh on its margins. Suspension of share buybacks due to the pandemic can affect its bottom line.”

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$64.00.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

