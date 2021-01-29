Analyzing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 2 4 1 0 1.86

Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 30.43% 9.71% 9.71% Par Pacific -6.35% -26.28% -5.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust I $6.39 million 1.03 $3.43 million N/A N/A Par Pacific $5.40 billion 0.14 $40.81 million $1.79 7.66

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Par Pacific beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates 124 outlets under the Hele, 76, nomnom, Cenex, and Zip Trip brand names in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, and storage facilities and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves McChord Air Force Base in Washington. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.