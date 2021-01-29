Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

