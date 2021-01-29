Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $835.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $791.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,677.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $747.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 501.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $132,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $121,305,000 after purchasing an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $13,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

