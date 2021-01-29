Angela M. Aman Sells 3,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. AJO LP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,158.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,499,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,254,000 after purchasing an additional 645,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after purchasing an additional 606,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 385,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

