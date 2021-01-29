Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in January

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. Anhui Conch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

