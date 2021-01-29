ankrETH (aEth) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $261,104.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One ankrETH token can now be purchased for about $1,299.81 or 0.03773620 BTC on exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $38.12 million and $261,104.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

ankrETH Token Trading

ankrETH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

