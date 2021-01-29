Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 1,144,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 497,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.