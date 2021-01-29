Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 8.8%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) was down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 11,212,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,267,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

