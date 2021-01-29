Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,187.99

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,187.99 and traded as high as $1,460.98. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,455.00, with a volume of 1,363,515 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 986.67 ($12.89).

The stock has a market cap of £14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,187.99.

About Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

