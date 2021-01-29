Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,187.99

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,187.99 and traded as high as $1,460.98. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) shares last traded at $1,455.00, with a volume of 1,363,515 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 986.67 ($12.89).

Get Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,187.99.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.