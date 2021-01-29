Anyswap Price Up 52.7% Over Last 7 Days (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $210,792.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00128719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00268290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036319 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,344,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.