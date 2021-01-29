AON (AON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AON to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AON stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average of $203.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.83.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

