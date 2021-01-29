Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.07% of AON worth $31,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in AON by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

AON traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $203.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,950. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

