Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Apache in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apache’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

APA opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apache by 97.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

