Aperimus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aperimus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises 40.0% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aperimus Capital LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $44,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $428.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,126. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.09. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

