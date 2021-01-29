Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 1,946,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,009,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 167,749 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.