Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00177399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars.

