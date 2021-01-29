Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 580,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 93,907 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 126,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

