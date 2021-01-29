Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

