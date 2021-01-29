Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,324,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 486,542 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Apple worth $1,237,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

