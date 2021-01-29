Applegreen plc (APGN.L) (LON:APGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Applegreen plc (APGN.L) (LON:APGN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.55), with a volume of 3070276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,148.73. The company has a market cap of £604.56 million and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 365.81.

Applegreen plc (APGN.L) Company Profile (LON:APGN)

Applegreen plc operates motorway service areas, trunk road service areas, and petrol filling stations. It operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. The company operates as a roadside convenience food and beverage retailer that sells fuel, food, and other groceries under its Bakewell and Applegreen brands, as well as other partnered international brands, such as Burger King, Starbucks, KFC, Subway, Waitrose, WH Smith, Costa Coffee, Chopstix, 7-Eleven, Pizza Express, Harry Ramsden, and Greggs.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen plc (APGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen plc (APGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.