Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.41. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

