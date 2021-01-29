Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 830.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Applied Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

