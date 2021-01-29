Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Sells $264,246.84 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 891,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

