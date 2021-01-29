Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

APTX stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 556,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $574,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 155.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 63,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

