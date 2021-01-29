AquariusCoin Price Up 978.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 949.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $5,099.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AquariusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AquariusCoin has traded 978.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126,413.79 or 3.67004805 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin (CRYPTO:ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 3,276,426 coins. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com . AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in the Proof of Stake phase. It uses the Scrypt algorithm and has a 64 second block time. “

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

